Overview

Dr. Sushma Nakka, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nakka works at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.