Dr. Sushilla Beecum, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Sushilla Beecum, MD
Overview
Dr. Sushilla Beecum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of Natal and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Dr. Beecum works at
Locations
-
1
Geriatrics Internal Medicine7000 54th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 382-5239Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Beecum?
I had seen a couple of other doctors for my medical issue and was not satisfied. Dr. Beecum took the time to listen to my concerns and she was very professional. After a clinical diagnosis she sent me for testing appropriate for my condition. A short time after treatment with her, my condition improved dramatically. I highly recommend Dr. Beecum to all my friends and family. Call her office directly - 7two7-5four4-7seven6six - M. York.
About Dr. Sushilla Beecum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1063478345
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee School of Medicine
- Brooklyn Jewish Hospital
- University Of Natal
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beecum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beecum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beecum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beecum works at
Dr. Beecum speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beecum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beecum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beecum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beecum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.