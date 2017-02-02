Overview

Dr. Sushila Rao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai.



Dr. Rao works at Pediatric Associates Big Rapids in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.