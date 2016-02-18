See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Agrawal works at Optum - Family Medicine in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3400 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 18, 2016
    Straight forward no fuss Doctor. I like Dr. Agrawal
    TORRANCE — Feb 18, 2016
    About Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1396841250
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal works at Optum - Family Medicine in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Agrawal’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
