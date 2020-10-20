Overview

Dr. Sushil Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.