Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sushil Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sushil Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Long Island Gastroenterology PC901 Stewart Ave Ste 235, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-5252
Klein, Geier, Lipp, MD, LLP300 Old Country Rd Ste 31, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9380
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-5252
Usv Optical Inc.711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 277-3254
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been coming to Dr Sharma for the last 20 years to have my colonoscopy done. He’s a great Doctor, never had a problem with the prep for the procedure or after the procedure. A very nice man.
About Dr. Sushil Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255398889
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.