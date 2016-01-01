See All Psychiatrists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD

Psychiatry
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.

Dr. Puskur works at Centers Inc in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Centers
    5664 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-1732
    Sushil Puskur MD PA
    1740 SE 18th St Ste 802, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 369-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417021783
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Univ of OK Coll of Med
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puskur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Puskur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Puskur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Puskur has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puskur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Puskur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puskur.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puskur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puskur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.