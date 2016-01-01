Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puskur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD
Overview
Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Dr. Puskur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Centers5664 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 732-1732
-
2
Sushil Puskur MD PA1740 SE 18th St Ste 802, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 369-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puskur?
About Dr. Sushil Puskur, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1417021783
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puskur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puskur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puskur works at
Dr. Puskur has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puskur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puskur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puskur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puskur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puskur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.