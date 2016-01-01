Dr. Sushil Ojha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Ojha, MD
Overview
Dr. Sushil Ojha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, PIH Health Downey Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro-digestive Medical Group11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 308, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 430-4449
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 602-6751
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sushil Ojha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1053377093
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojha has seen patients for Gastritis, Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ojha speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojha. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.