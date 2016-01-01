Overview

Dr. Sushil Ojha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, PIH Health Downey Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Ojha works at Gastro Digestive Medical Group in Downey, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.