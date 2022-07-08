Dr. Sushil Mehandru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehandru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Mehandru, MD
Overview
Dr. Sushil Mehandru, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Neptune Dialysis Center2180 Bradley Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (724) 543-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best medical office
About Dr. Sushil Mehandru, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehandru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehandru.
