Dr. Sushil Basra, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sushil Basra, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Basra works at Long Island Spine Specialists, P.C. in Riverhead, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Commack, NY and West Hempstead, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Spine Specialists
    887 Old Country Rd Ste D, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2225
  2. 2
    Long Island Spine Specialists
    400 Montauk Hwy Ste 102, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2225
  3. 3
    Commack Office
    763 Larkfield Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2225
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    West Hempstead Office
    565 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead, NY 11552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scheuermann's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
X Stop® Interspinous Process Decompression System Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2022
    So happy I found Dr. Basra. I forgot what it was like to not be in constant pain. Dr. Basra performed a spinal fusion on L5-S1 in October for me. 8 weeks later and I am back to riding the peloton and working out. I am so thankful and can’t say anything but great things about Dr. Basra and the staff at Long Island Spine Specialists.
    — Dec 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sushil Basra, MD
    About Dr. Sushil Basra, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295948115
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University Ny
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sushil Basra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basra speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Basra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

