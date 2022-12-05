Overview

Dr. Sushil Basra, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Basra works at Long Island Spine Specialists, P.C. in Riverhead, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Commack, NY and West Hempstead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.