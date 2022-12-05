Dr. Sushil Basra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Basra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sushil Basra, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Long Island Spine Specialists887 Old Country Rd Ste D, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 462-2225
Long Island Spine Specialists400 Montauk Hwy Ste 102, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 462-2225
Commack Office763 Larkfield Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-2225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
West Hempstead Office565 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead, NY 11552 Directions (631) 462-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
So happy I found Dr. Basra. I forgot what it was like to not be in constant pain. Dr. Basra performed a spinal fusion on L5-S1 in October for me. 8 weeks later and I am back to riding the peloton and working out. I am so thankful and can’t say anything but great things about Dr. Basra and the staff at Long Island Spine Specialists.
About Dr. Sushil Basra, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1295948115
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- State University Ny
- Orthopedic Surgery
