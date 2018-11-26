See All Pediatricians in North Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Raghunathan works at Susheela Ragnunathan MD in North Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    N Brunswick Family Practice
    1412 US HIGHWAY 130, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 272-9447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 26, 2018
Dr Raghunathan saved my 11 month old son’s leg. He was diagnosed with toxic synovitis by orthopedic and was being treated for 3 weeks with no improvement. We were worried about his leg, so went to see the doctor, she checked him and said he need immediate medical attention as his leg is getting weak. We rushed to hospital where after many tests he was diagnosed with Acute myelitis and started getting treatment. He is doing better now with lots of movement in his leg. She is very talented, perfec
Nisha Tiwari in Pennington , NJ — Nov 26, 2018
Photo: Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD
About Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1144330689
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghunathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raghunathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raghunathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raghunathan works at Susheela Ragnunathan MD in North Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Raghunathan’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghunathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghunathan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghunathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghunathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.