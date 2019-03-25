Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California Los Angeles School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Kodali is wonderful. In addition to his professional expertise and experience, he has a great "bedside" manner. Explaining options, procedures and risks. I recommend him highly. Most importantly he listens.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1659455335
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University Of California Los Angeles School of Medicine
Dr. Kodali has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
