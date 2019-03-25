Overview

Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California Los Angeles School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kodali works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.