Dr. Sushanth Bhat, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (3)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sushanth Bhat, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Bhat works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery
    65 James St Ste G, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 20, 2017
    Dr. Bhat is very shy. You must draw him out. Ask questions, and he's caring, responsive, stays with you, shows test results, explains their meaning and what to expect from treatment. He seems more a medical researcher than a gregarious practitioner comfortable in his own skin. I like him, have confidence in him, and pleased with my selection. The women at the desk need more training and oversight. They border on rude and inconsiderate, treating patients as cattle rather than people.
    Metuchen, NJ — Jul 20, 2017
    About Dr. Sushanth Bhat, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396941126
    Education & Certifications

    • Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhat works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bhat’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

