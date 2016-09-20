See All Dermatologists in Issaquah, WA
Dr. Suseela Narra, MD

Dermatology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Suseela Narra, MD is a Dermatologist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Narra works at Narra Dermatology/Aesthetics in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Art and Science of Skin
    710 NW Juniper St Ste 204, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 837-8842

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 20, 2016
    Very professional and on time. Would refer a friend and have.
    Tammy in Enumclaw, WA — Sep 20, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Suseela Narra, MD
    About Dr. Suseela Narra, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306939665
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital
    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suseela Narra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narra works at Narra Dermatology/Aesthetics in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Dr. Narra’s profile.

    Dr. Narra has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Narra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

