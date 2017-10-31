Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woloson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD
Overview
Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Arlington Heights Office1614 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 577-5814
Libertyville Office900 Technology Way, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 577-5814
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
if you are suffering from varicose veins, as I am/was, and are anxious or reluctant to undergo treatment for this painful condition, I can honestly say now I wish I hadn't waited so long! I just finished treatment on six veins in both legs (EVLT) . I'm so happy to have found Dr. Susan Woloson and her staff at Northwest Vascular and Vein Specialists in Arlington Heights they are the best and I have no more burning, heaviness in my legs!
About Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- University Chicago
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woloson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woloson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woloson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woloson has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woloson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Woloson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woloson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woloson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woloson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.