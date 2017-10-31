See All Vascular Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Woloson works at Northwest Vascular and Vein Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arlington Heights Office
    1614 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 577-5814
    Libertyville Office
    900 Technology Way, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 577-5814

Hospital Affiliations
  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Oct 31, 2017
    if you are suffering from varicose veins, as I am/was, and are anxious or reluctant to undergo treatment for this painful condition, I can honestly say now I wish I hadn't waited so long! I just finished treatment on six veins in both legs (EVLT) . I'm so happy to have found Dr. Susan Woloson and her staff at Northwest Vascular and Vein Specialists in Arlington Heights they are the best and I have no more burning, heaviness in my legs!
    Kathy S in Bloomingdale, IL — Oct 31, 2017
    About Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699776708
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University
    Residency
    • University Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
