Dr. Taege accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susanne Taege, MD
Dr. Susanne Taege, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Mount Carmel Saint Anns Hospital500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 627-1310
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-6901Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Select Specialty Hospital-columbus Mount Carmel Campus793 W State St, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 234-5000
Mount Carmel Urogynecology and Pelvic Floor St. Ann's495 Cooper Rd Ste 320, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 627-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Susanne Taege, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Taege has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taege on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
