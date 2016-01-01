See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Westerville, OH
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Susanne Taege, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Taege works at Mount Carmel Health System in Westerville, OH with other offices in Maywood, IL and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Carmel Saint Anns Hospital
    500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081
  2. 2
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Select Specialty Hospital-columbus Mount Carmel Campus
    793 W State St, Columbus, OH 43222
  4. 4
    Mount Carmel Urogynecology and Pelvic Floor St. Ann's
    495 Cooper Rd Ste 320, Westerville, OH 43081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysteroscopy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Hysteroscopy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Susanne Taege, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225268535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

