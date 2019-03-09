Overview

Dr. Susanne Sasse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Sasse works at Drs. Monson Mcnamara & Gardner LLC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.