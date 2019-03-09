Dr. Susanne Sasse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Sasse, MD
Overview
Dr. Susanne Sasse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Sasse works at
Locations
Drs. Monson Mcnamara & Gardner LLC7710 Mercy Rd Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 393-1338
Chi Health Bergan Mercy Laboratory7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sasse was amazing. Gallbladder surgery and recovery went fantastic. Highly recommend Dr. Sasse and Lakeside!
About Dr. Susanne Sasse, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sasse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasse works at
Dr. Sasse has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasse.
