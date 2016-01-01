Dr. Susanne Sager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Sager, MD
Overview
Dr. Susanne Sager, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Sager works at
Locations
-
1
Scott Calig M.d. Inc.7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 593-5439Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sager?
About Dr. Susanne Sager, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124066360
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sager accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sager works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.