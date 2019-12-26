Overview

Dr. Susanne Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road in Bronxville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Humerus Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.