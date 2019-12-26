Dr. Susanne Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susanne Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road1 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Had my elbow operated on,Dr Roberts was great,I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Susanne Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery Weill Cornell Medical College
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Limb Pain, Humerus Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
