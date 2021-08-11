See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Susanne Lockhart, MD

Dermatology
5 (328)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susanne Lockhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx.

Dr. Lockhart works at Lockhart Matter Dermatology & Aesthetic Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Dermatology Plano
    5805 Coit Rd Ste 203, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-8180
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 328 ratings
    Patient Ratings (328)
    5 Star
    (316)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2021
    Dr. Lockhart is very professional and very knowledgeable. I have been going to her for years and have no problems.
    About Dr. Susanne Lockhart, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497857585
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and Affiliated Hospitals
    • Baylor University Medical Center-GME
    • Texas A&M University, Tx
    • Texas A&M University College Station
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susanne Lockhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lockhart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lockhart works at Lockhart Matter Dermatology & Aesthetic Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lockhart’s profile.

    Dr. Lockhart has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    328 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

