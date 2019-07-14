Dr. Susanne Bradford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Bradford, MD
Overview
Dr. Susanne Bradford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Mount Pleasant Hospital.
Dr. Bradford works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Pleasant OBGYN - Mount Pleasant1625 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 531-6395
-
2
Mount Pleasant OBGYN, East Cooper Physician Network, LLC880 Island Park Dr, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Directions (843) 531-6395
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradford?
Dr. Bradford is amazing! She answered all my questions and concerns. I was not sure what to expect because this was my first pregnancy. Well she made me feel comfortable. She expressed her concerns to me about my baby’s health and weight. She made sure I had a safe delivery and my baby was healthy, thank goodness. The staff in the office was very friendly.
About Dr. Susanne Bradford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831102417
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradford works at
Dr. Bradford has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.