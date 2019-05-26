See All Gastroenterologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Susannah Spiess, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susannah Spiess, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Spiess works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore Medical Group
    NorthShore Medical Group
2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026
(847) 657-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2019
    outstanding! Listens and spends time with patient.
    — May 26, 2019
    About Dr. Susannah Spiess, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427076082
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spiess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spiess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spiess works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Spiess’s profile.

    Dr. Spiess has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

