Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Olnes works at Alaska Center for Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Center for Pediatrics
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 230, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1649358896
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olnes works at Alaska Center for Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Olnes’s profile.

    Dr. Olnes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

