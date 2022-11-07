Overview

Dr. Susannah Hills, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hills works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.