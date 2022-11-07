Dr. Susannah Hills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susannah Hills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susannah Hills, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hills works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hills?
My visit with my daughter was excellent very friendly atmosphere. Dr Hills was very nice and my daughter felt very comfortable around here. The video visit went well Dr Hills speaks in a way that you understand what's going on and that's good thing to me.
About Dr. Susannah Hills, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164633723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hills has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hills accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hills works at
Dr. Hills has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hills. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.