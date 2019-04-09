Overview

Dr. Susannah Collier, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Collier works at Collier Skin Cancer Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers, Skin Ulcer and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.