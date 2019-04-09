Dr. Susannah Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susannah Collier, MD
Dr. Susannah Collier, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Collier Skin Cancer Center3030 NW 149th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 562-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
She is Excellent
About Dr. Susannah Collier, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1659355311
- Am Coll Mohs Micrographic Surg-Cutaneous
- University Ark School Med
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Stanford University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
