Dr. Susanna Shin, MD
Overview
Dr. Susanna Shin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Cherry Hill MOB - General Surgery & Specialty Care (Vascular Surgery)2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 783-0191
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery188 Fries Mill Rd Ste N2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 783-0191
Voorhees Specialty Care - Vascular Surgery333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 783-0191
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susanna Shin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk|UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.