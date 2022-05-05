See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Quasem works at Nashville Child and Family Wellness Center, Nashville TN in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sherry Thaggard, MD
Dr. Sherry Thaggard, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Child and Family Wellness Center
    85 White Bridge Pike Ste 302, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 238-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Quasem?

May 05, 2022
I really appreciate Dr. Quasem’s down to earth demeanor- I’ve been to several different psychiatrists and they’re usually so weird! She’s very collaborative & thorough. Our first session was 2 hours & it was a welcome change from other doctors who rush through things without really listening. Highly recommend!
Stephanie — May 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quasem to family and friends

Dr. Quasem's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Quasem

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD.

About Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437320975
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Duke University Hospital
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quasem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Quasem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Quasem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Quasem works at Nashville Child and Family Wellness Center, Nashville TN in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Quasem’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Quasem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quasem.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quasem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quasem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.