Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susanna Quasem, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Nashville Child and Family Wellness Center85 White Bridge Pike Ste 302, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 238-9100
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
I really appreciate Dr. Quasem’s down to earth demeanor- I’ve been to several different psychiatrists and they’re usually so weird! She’s very collaborative & thorough. Our first session was 2 hours & it was a welcome change from other doctors who rush through things without really listening. Highly recommend!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Quasem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quasem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Quasem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quasem.
