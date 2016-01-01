See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Lansangan works at Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 557-2671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Back Pain
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1780688036
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lansangan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lansangan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lansangan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lansangan works at Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lansangan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lansangan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lansangan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lansangan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lansangan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

