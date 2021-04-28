Dr. Susanna Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanna Goldstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
Medical & Behavioral Health Research PC65 Central Park W Apt 1BR, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 362-6657
I have been seeing Dr. Goldstein for about 3 years I find her to be very understanding, very proactive and very intuitive with good understanding of medicine and what to anticipate with various drugs and doses
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1861543076
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
