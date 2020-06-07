Dr. Gaikazian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, MD
Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Estero8440 Murano Del Lago Dr, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 221-5402
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Colonial8981 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 938-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. G has been my Oncologist since September 2019 and has very supportive and caring through a very tough period in my life. She is always running late, but that is due to the time she spends with her patients. She will never leave your room unless she has answered every last question and you the patient completely understand the treatment/next steps/future. As a woman newly diagnosed with breast cancer, she spent a lot of time with me making sure I fully understood what it was going to take to be cancer-free. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor.
About Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1841209426
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Medical Oncology
