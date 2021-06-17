Dr. Chyu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susanna Chyu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susanna Chyu, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Advanced Psychiatric Group721 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 423-7149
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Chyu for nearly ten years. Not only is she an amazing doctor and highly versed in her profession, but she is also a very caring, kind and genuine person. She has helped me work through so many trying times throughout my life. She has always made me feel very comfortable and at ease during our sessions. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a good doctor in the Orlando area.
About Dr. Susanna Chyu, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235180803
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wesleyan University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chyu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chyu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chyu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chyu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chyu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chyu.
