Dr. Susanna Chyu, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susanna Chyu, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Chyu works at Advanced Psychiatric Group in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Advanced Psychiatric Group
    721 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 (407) 423-7149

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Double Depression Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 17, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Chyu for nearly ten years. Not only is she an amazing doctor and highly versed in her profession, but she is also a very caring, kind and genuine person. She has helped me work through so many trying times throughout my life. She has always made me feel very comfortable and at ease during our sessions. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a good doctor in the Orlando area.
    Brooke R. — Jun 17, 2021
    About Dr. Susanna Chyu, DO

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    21 years of experience
    English
    1235180803
    Education & Certifications

    Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Wesleyan University
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chyu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chyu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chyu works at Advanced Psychiatric Group in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chyu’s profile.

    Dr. Chyu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chyu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chyu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chyu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chyu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chyu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

