Dr. Susana Vargas Pinto, MD

General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Susana Vargas Pinto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. 

Dr. Vargas Pinto works at Western Connecticut Medical Group, Oncology, Norwalk, CT in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norwalk Hospital
    24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 846-3338
    Norwalk Hospital
    34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 852-3137
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Danbury Pharmacy
    95 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 852-3137

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Susana Vargas Pinto, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356775894
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

