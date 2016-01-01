Dr. Vargas Pinto accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susana Vargas Pinto, MD
Overview
Dr. Susana Vargas Pinto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT.
Dr. Vargas Pinto works at
Locations
Norwalk Hospital24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 846-3338
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-3137Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Danbury Pharmacy95 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 852-3137
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susana Vargas Pinto, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356775894
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas Pinto works at
