Dr. Susana Sixto-Rodriguez, DO
Overview
Dr. Susana Sixto-Rodriguez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez works at
Locations
Office of Family Medicine1100 SW 57th Ave Ste 101, West Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 644-1550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Drs. Great Office. I recommend this Practice 100%
About Dr. Susana Sixto-Rodriguez, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366403859
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.