Dr. Susana Querido, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susana Querido, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cos Cob, CT. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine / University Lisbon.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 40 E Putnam Ave Ste 2D, Cos Cob, CT 06807 Directions (203) 542-5606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Querido’s office is literally the best hands down. Dr Querido is super professional and kind. She looks like a model which is a plus
About Dr. Susana Querido, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1659530731
Education & Certifications
- Faculty of Medicine / University Lisbon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Querido has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Querido accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Querido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Querido speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Querido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Querido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Querido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Querido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.