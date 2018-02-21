See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Susana Ebner, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Susana Ebner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Ebner works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ACN West - AIM Practice - East
    1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 21, 2018
    I’ve been seeing Dr Ebner for 7 years. I initially had Hosimotos and then last year diagnosed with Graves. Dr Ebner is knowledgeable, professional and very caring. She answers all my questions without delay. I highly recommend her.
    Susan B in Long Island , ny — Feb 21, 2018
    About Dr. Susana Ebner, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053330332
    Education & Certifications

    • University Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare -Univ. Campus
    • Caritas Carney Hospital
    • U Buenos Aires
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susana Ebner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebner works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ebner’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

