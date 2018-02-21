Dr. Susana Ebner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susana Ebner, MD
Overview
Dr. Susana Ebner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ebner works at
Locations
ACN West - AIM Practice - East1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Ebner for 7 years. I initially had Hosimotos and then last year diagnosed with Graves. Dr Ebner is knowledgeable, professional and very caring. She answers all my questions without delay. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Susana Ebner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053330332
Education & Certifications
- University Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare -Univ. Campus
- Caritas Carney Hospital
- U Buenos Aires
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebner speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebner.
