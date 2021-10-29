See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Zoltan, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Zoltan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.

Dr. Zoltan works at Dr Jo An Monaco in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fifth Ave. Oculofacial Aesthetic Surgery PC
    1034 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 570-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 29, 2021
    The Office was lovely. The staff was wonderful. I was fully informed of my options. This is a great choice.
    Kit — Oct 29, 2021
    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801006762
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
