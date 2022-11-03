Overview

Dr. Susan Zacharia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zacharia works at Champaign Dental Group in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.