Dr. Susan Yoo, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Yoo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Yoo works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lovenheim Pediatrics
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Susan Yoo, MD

Years of Experience
  34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1134257298
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yoo works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yoo’s profile.

Dr. Yoo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

