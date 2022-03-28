Dr. Susan Yeomans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeomans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Yeomans, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Yeomans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Yeomans works at
Locations
Susan M. Yeomans M.d. PC65 Boston Post Rd W Ste 250, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 481-0815
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency with my eye, Dr Yeomans was covering for my ophthalmologist on a Sunday night. She met me at her office right away and was very thorough. My docs in Boston totally agreed with her diagnosis. She is a caring, knowledgeable doctor. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend her to anyone. I’m so fortunate she was on call in This emergency. EXCELLENT!!!
About Dr. Susan Yeomans, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710912043
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
