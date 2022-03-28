Overview

Dr. Susan Yeomans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Yeomans works at Eye Phys Marlborough/Worcester in Marlborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Glaucoma and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.