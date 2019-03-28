Dr. Susan Yarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Yarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Yarian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Yarian works at
Locations
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (904) 315-5349
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-7774
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic18300 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2311
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yarian is very friendly, approachable, and professional. She answered all my questions and took her time with me!
About Dr. Susan Yarian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1255397352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarian has seen patients for C-Section and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.