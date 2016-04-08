Overview

Dr. Susan Yahia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Yahia works at Galinsky MD & Yahia DO in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.