Dr. Susan Wynne, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (26)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Wynne, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Wynne works at Neuro Outcomes, Austin TX in San Antonio, TX.

Locations

    San Antonio Family Psychiatry
    San Antonio Family Psychiatry
16007 Via Shavano Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78249
(210) 615-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 16, 2022
    Dr. Wynne is very professional , kind , courteous and compassionate! Dr. Wynne is a straight shooter with no nonsense and has been there when I've needed her to be. She takes the time to listen but then I Also know that she has other patients so I respect that. If I need her on the phone she gets back to me promptly! Dr. Wynne is first rate in my book!
    Nolongerconfused — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Wynne, MD

    Specialties
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    36 years of experience
    English
    • 1245305234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications: Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wynne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wynne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wynne works at Neuro Outcomes, Austin TX in San Antonio, TX.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

