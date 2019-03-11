Dr. Workum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Workum, MD
Dr. Susan Workum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Workum works at
Paula G Llaneza LLC1330 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 354-1291
Dr. Workum has pulled me back from the brink several times. Working with Dr. Workum has helped me to grow and to appreciate my strengths. At the same time, she has also encouraged me in areas where I could shift and evolve. She is smart, caring, and consistent, which I think is pretty high praise for a psychoanalyst.
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Workum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Workum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Workum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Workum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Workum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.