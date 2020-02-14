See All Ophthalmologists in Somerville, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Wong, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wong works at Atrius Health - Harvard Vanguard Somerville in Somerville, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 629-6280
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 523-7900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 14, 2020
    In the last 10months, I have been treated by Dr. Susan Wong twice for difficult eye problems. Dr. Wong has given me excellent care before, during, and after both surgical procedures. The results have been great improvements in both eyes. She deserves high praise for the steady, conscientious, skillful and understanding care she has given me while she dealt with this problem. She has been particularly accommodating when I have had last minute scheduling conflicts.
    About Dr. Susan Wong, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1811051311
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
