Dr. Susan Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6280Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
In the last 10months, I have been treated by Dr. Susan Wong twice for difficult eye problems. Dr. Wong has given me excellent care before, during, and after both surgical procedures. The results have been great improvements in both eyes. She deserves high praise for the steady, conscientious, skillful and understanding care she has given me while she dealt with this problem. She has been particularly accommodating when I have had last minute scheduling conflicts.
About Dr. Susan Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1811051311
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.