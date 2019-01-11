Dr. Susan Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Wolf, MD
Dr. Susan Wolf, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
California Skin Institute136 N San Mateo Dr Fl 2, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 348-1242
California Skin Institute2420 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 369-5600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A real confident dermatologist! She will not disappoint, for sure.
About Dr. Susan Wolf, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1043206261
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
