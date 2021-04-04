Overview

Dr. Susan Wingo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Wingo works at Amarillo Medical Specialists in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.