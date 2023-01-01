See All General Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Susan Winchester, MD

Breast Surgery
3.6 (57)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Winchester, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Winchester works at Birmingham Breast Care in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Birmingham Breast Care
    800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 640, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-0806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 01, 2023
    A 3 hour wait was to long for both visits. Maybe space out the appointments would be better than have four people at the same time
    Carla Roberts — Jan 01, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Susan Winchester, MD
    About Dr. Susan Winchester, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831261486
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooklyn Caledonian Hospital
    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Winchester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winchester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winchester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winchester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winchester works at Birmingham Breast Care in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Winchester’s profile.

    Dr. Winchester has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winchester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Winchester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winchester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winchester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winchester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

