Dr. Susan Winchester, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Winchester, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Birmingham Breast Care800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 640, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-0806
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A 3 hour wait was to long for both visits. Maybe space out the appointments would be better than have four people at the same time
About Dr. Susan Winchester, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Caledonian Hospital
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
