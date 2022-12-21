See All Allergists & Immunologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Susan Wilturner, MD

Allergy
5 (97)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Wilturner, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Allergy, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Doctors Medical Center Modesto, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Wilturner works at Susan M. Wilturner, M.D. in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Susan M. Wilturner, M.D.
    14901 National Ave Ste 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 484-3587
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
CDL Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immigration Physical Examination Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    She was clear and concise. Made the experience easy going.
    Ashley H. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Wilturner, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467531277
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
