Overview

Dr. Susan Wilturner, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Allergy, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Doctors Medical Center Modesto, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Wilturner works at Susan M. Wilturner, M.D. in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.