Dr. Susan Wilturner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Wilturner, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Allergy, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Doctors Medical Center Modesto, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Wilturner works at
Locations
Susan M. Wilturner, M.D.14901 National Ave Ste 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 484-3587Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was clear and concise. Made the experience easy going.
About Dr. Susan Wilturner, MD
- Allergy
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467531277
Education & Certifications
- University Of California|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilturner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilturner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilturner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilturner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilturner works at
Dr. Wilturner speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilturner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilturner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilturner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilturner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.