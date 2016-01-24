See All Psychiatrists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Susan Wiley, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Wiley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Wiley works at LVPG Adult and Pediatric Psychiatry-1259 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

  1. 1
    Lvpg Pediatric Surgical Specialties
    1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 230, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2016
    She is very welcoming and made me feel at ease. I felt she understood my problems and can help me. I feel like she has a balanced approach and isn't pushing medicines.
    William W. in Harleysville, PA — Jan 24, 2016
    About Dr. Susan Wiley, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902852296
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Wiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiley works at LVPG Adult and Pediatric Psychiatry-1259 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wiley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

