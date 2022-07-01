See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Columbus, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Westerlund works at Susan Westerlund Gynecology in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan Westerlund Gynecology
    850 Brookstone Centre Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 507-4243
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause

Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2022
    I'm very relieved to have finally found an excellent gynocologist. I've had some pretty bad experiences in the past with physicians in this specialty, trust me. As a trauma survivor, these types of appontments are usually very difficullt for me, but everyone here was so kind from the very beginning. I did not have to wait long, which is important becuse that just increases my anxiety. I had a short list of concerns that I needed to address and Dr. Westerland listened and now we have an action plan to see what's going on to get me on the path to feeling better. I am very grateful for everyone there for their kindness and to Dr. Westerland for taking my concerns seriously.
    Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508804832
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
