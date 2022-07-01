Overview

Dr. Susan Westerlund, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Westerlund works at Susan Westerlund Gynecology in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.